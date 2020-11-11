A Cushing teenager was arrested last week after being overheard making a threatening statement at Cushing High School as the school day was ending, according to a statement issued by Cushing Public Schools.
The student, who is a minor and has not been named, was arrested Nov. 3.
The district sent a text alert to parents that night revealing it had completed an investigation into a threat.
The message said: “Cushing High School administration quickly recognized this situation and immediately contacted law enforcement. The Cushing Police Department completed a thorough investigation of this situation and have one person in custody at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on our campuses over the next days and weeks.”
The district later issued a public statement on its social media that said the threat was reported to school administration after the school day ended and administrators had contacted the school resource officer and the Cushing Police Department.
“Cushing Public Schools issued a statement to CHS parents and staff last night as soon as the CPD investigation had been concluded and it was safe for us to do so without compromising their investigation,” the district administration wrote. “… At no time were any students or staff in any immediate danger on any of our campuses.”
On Friday a man who claimed to be the father of the student arrested for making the threat posted on a Cushing community Facebook page, saying he wanted to clear the air and give the real story.
The man said his son is 16 and in the 10th grade. He had been overheard talking with a friend about bringing a gun to school, the man claimed.
“I know that sounds bad but I can assure everyone that he was not being serious and he has no access to any gun,” he wrote. “It was something stupid that was talked about and it was taken way out of proportion. He should never have been talking like that in the 1st place I do agree … He didn't mean anything by what was said he was saying everything in a joking context. He didn't know the consequences would be so serious or he never would have said anything. There was no plan to actually to it. There was not a (kill list) my son does not do things to hurt others and he has a big heart. On his behalf I'd like to apologize to everybody for everything that's happened related to this incident.”
The next day the man made another post that said, “… I miss my son, I pray for my son and I love my son. I know what he said was very stupid and serious but I know that kid and that's all it was is talk … He went to court Friday and they're keeping him at least until his next court date ... His charge is threatening a violent act … Hopefully he learns something from all this I know he’s miserable.”
The Cushing Police Department thanked Cushing High School administrators for recognizing the situation and said it would continue to investigate follow-ups as needed. The school district and police department have pledged to continue working together to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.
“Threats will never be taken lightly and (will be) handled swiftly,” CPD said in its statement.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.