Three Payne County residents were arrested and charged with felonies after Stillwater officers responded to a medical call.
SPD Public Information Officer Lt. Kyle Bruce said officers were dispatched Saturday to 400 S. Benjamin to assist LifeNet with a call about an unresponsive male.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Monday against Skout Anthony Dupree Showecker, Eric Cordraye Marshall, and Estela Lynn Zavala.
When officers arrived at the residence, Bruce said they found Showecker unresponsive and believed he overdosed, so NARCAN was administered.
Showecker was revived, but Bruce said officers observed drug paraphernalia associated with heroin around him and the bedroom.
“The officers prepared a search warrant for the residence and presented the warrant to an Associate District Judge,” Bruce said. “The warrant was granted, and officers initiated a search of the residence.”
The release said officers seized several drugs, guns, and stolen property.
“Officers found multiple items of paraphernalia, 32 grams of Heroin, 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, stolen property, and a 380 pistol inside the house,” he said.
Showecker was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking illegal drugs. Zavala and Marshall were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and trafficking illegal drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.