Three Payne County Jail inmates were charged with aggravated assault and battery.
John Clement, 37, Spencer Morgan, 24, and Johnny Marvel Ross Jr., 28, were accused of assaulting another inmate Sept. 5.
On Sept. 7, Deputy Boomer Jones received a report from Sgt. Annette Conner.
Connor received a call from Control Operator Westin Finkle, who informed her she needed to get officers to D pod.
“Sgt. Connor stated in her report that she pulled up D pod cameras and observed three inmates later identified as John Clement, Spencer Morgan, and Johnny Marvel Ross assaulting another inmate later identified as Joseph Ramage,” Jones wrote in the affidavit.
Authorities were called to respond to D pod for a fight.
Jones reviewed the camera footage from the incident. He wrote in the affidavit that Ramage was in his room on the bed.
Ross and Clement are seen entering the room and there appeared to be an altercation.
“Inmate Ramage goes downstairs and appears to push the button to speak with the control operator,” Jones wrote.
Morgan went upstairs to speak with Clement and Ross, before the three moved toward the pod door near Ramage.
“Inmate Clement and Morgan rush towards inmate Ramage and begin assaulting him with punches. Inmate Ramage falls to the ground, and inmate Ross then begins assaulting inmate Ramage as well,” Jones wrote.
The affidavit said Ramage was kicked multiple times by Morgan, and Ross was seen kneeing Ramage in the side. The three men continued punching Ramage.
Jones alleged in the affidavit, Ross and Morgan quit the assault, but Clement continued.
Detention officers arrived at the pod and assisted Ramage out of the pod. The inmates were then locked down.
Ramage was taken to Stillwater Medical Center with fractures on his 11th and 12th ribs, fractures of the back and minor cuts on his head.
Clement and Morgan will appear in court Nov. 2 on the preliminary docket.
Ross is scheduled for court Nov. 10 for initial appearance.
Stillwater man charged with first-degree burglary
Matthew William Mattox, 41, of Stillwater, was arrested Oct. 13 in the 2000 block of N. Husband St.
Stillwater Officer Richard Alley was dispatched to the 300 block of E. Fourth Ave. for a burglary in progress.
“While driving to the location, dispatch stated the suspect, Matthew Mattox, left the scene and was last seen driving north on Kelley Street in a four-door car,” Alley wrote in the affidavit.
Alley arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who alleged Mattox showed up out of the blue.
The victim alleged Mattox kicked her front door in and entered the residence and grabbed her and threw her to the ground.
According to the affidavit, Mattox left the residence without taking anything.
Bond was set at $20,000 and he appeared in court via video conference Oct. 14.
