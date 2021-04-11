A Saturday night wreck near Perkins killed three people and caused critical injuries to two more. Those pronounced dead at the scene included two children.
The collision happened at 10:48 p.m. on State Highway 33 about six miles west of Perkins near Cottonwood Road.
The cause and details of the collision are still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Two vehicles were involved.
Justin Ramski, 21, of Oklahoma City was driving a Hyundai sedan carrying four passengers, including three childred age 3, 4 and 7.
Ramski was transported by LifeNet EMS to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
One of his passengers, Jasmyne Owze, 20, of Guthrie, was transported by air ambulance to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with whole body injuries.
The 3-year-old child was transported by LifeNet EMS to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.
The 4-year-old and 7-year-old children were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the children have not been released.
The second vehicle, a 2002 GMC SUV, was driven by Lillian Smith, 19, of Del City. She was transported by air ambulance to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal, and trunk external injuries.
Her passenger Brandon O'Rourke, 19, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the collision. OHP Troopers responded to the scene along with the Payne County Sheriff's Office, Coyle Fire Department, Perkins Fire Department, LifeNet EMS, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.