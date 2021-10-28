Gregory Gavin Guard, Gary Allen Schaffner, Anthony Wayne Endrina and Storm Fields were all charged in relation to the 2017 murder of Michael Hamilton after his burned body was found in a field near 68th Street and Range Road.
Fields, who was Guard's girlfriend, was charged with accessory to a felony after it was alleged she helped clean up the crime scene in the house she shared with Guard. That charge was dismissed as long as she pays court costs.
Guard was charged with first-degree manslaughter and desecration of a human corpse. He was sentenced to 10 years for count one and three years for count two. He will be given credit for time served while in Logan and Payne County.
Anthony Endrina pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree while committing an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and desecration of a human corpse.
Co-defendant Gary Schaffner pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree during the commission of a felony: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and desecration of a human corpse.
Endrina was sentenced to 22 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on the murder charge with the last 10 years to be suspended upon good behavior.
He will serve seven years for the desecration of a human corpse with no suspended time. Both will run concurrently.
Schaffner was sentenced to 25 years in DOC on the murder charge with 10 years suspended upon good behavior and seven years for the desecration of a human corpse charge. Both will run concurrently.
Endrina and Schaffner were given credit for time served while in the Payne County Jail.
