Three Stillwater residents arrested on drug charges

Police arrested two people during a traffic stop and one person at a residence on drug charges.
Joshua David Guth, 37, and Steven William Wisler, 38, were both charged with trafficking illegal drugs. Stephanie Michelle Wisler, 34, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stillwater Officers Brett Moore and Josh Carson conducted the traffic stop.
According to the probable cause affidavit, At 11:36 a.m. June 26, Moore and Carson conducted a traffic stop at west Lakeview Road and north Monroe Street.
Steven was the driver and Stephanie was in the passenger seat.
“During the course of the traffic stop, I requested detective Elliott, who was my backing officer, to perform a free air sniff on the vehicle with his K-9 partner,” Moore wrote in the affidavit.
After the air sniff it was determined the vehicle needed to be detained and searched.
According to the affidavit, Moore located a black and pink backpack on the passenger floorboard, where Stephanie was seated.
“Inside the bag I located several used syringes, spoons with heroin residue, marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine and 0.4 grams including the packaging weight of heroin,” Moore alleged in the affidavit.
Stephanie was arrested and transported to the Stillwater City Jail. Moore retained possession of the seized evidence which was submitted into Stillwater Police property.
Moore conducted an interview with Steven, based on the information received a search warrant for his residence was granted by the Honorable Judge Phillip Corley.
At 1:41 p.m., Moore executed a search warrant at the 2000 block of N. Charolais Rd.
While executing the search warrant Carson made contact with Guth. Carson said in the affidavit he was familiar with Guth from previous contact.
According to the affidavit, Guth told the officer he was staying with Steven and doing laundry.
Carson advised him of his Miranda Rights and Guth continued to speak with Carson.
“Guth stated he was selling heroin from the residence and showed me phone messages where they bought heroin the previous day,” Carson alleged.
“During the execution of the search warrant I located numerous items of paraphernalia to include packaging material, scales, syringes, and spoons with heroin residue. Along with the paraphernalia, I located numerous prepackaged baggies of heroin in a locked safe inside the residence,” Moore alleged.
The affidavit said the total weight of the heroin was 14.9 grams. The evidence was seized and submitted into Stillwater Police property. The street value for the heroin totaled $1,500.
Once the search warrant investigation was over, Guth was placed under arrest and transported to the Stillwater Police Department jail.
Guth was taken to a jail interview room and advised of his Miranda Rights again.
“Guth told me he is in a partnership with Steven Wisler and they sell heroin to make money,” Carson said.
According to the affidavit, Guth said he picks up half ounces of heroin from Oklahoma City three times per week.
Steven arrived at the Stillwater Police Department at 4:51 p.m., and was placed under arrest for trafficking heroin.
A recorded interview of Steven was done by Moore and Carson.
The affidavit alleged Steven told the officers he picked up the heroin the previous night and he sells heroin to make money.
“Steven said he and his wife are heavy addicts and this supports his addiction,” Moore alleged.
The affidavit said Steven admitted to picking up 0.5 ounces a few times a week from his supplier.
Based on the evidence collected at Steven’s residence and his statements, he was charged with trafficking CDS.
According to the affidavit, all evidence was tested using a NIK heroin test kit. The kit turned green indicating the presence of heroin. All evidence was submitted into SPD property.
Stephanie was charged with misdemeanor drug charges and she was given a recognizance bond.
She will appear in court on Aug. 4 to appear with counsel.
Guth and Steven were both charged with felony drug charges.
Steven and Guth had bond set in the amount of $50,000 and applied for indigent defense.
Neither of the men have posted bond, they remain in jail at this time.
They will appear in court on Aug. 3.
Sgt Greg Savory said, “10 or more grams of heroin is trafficking. If an individual has less than those amounts, but has items used in the distribution such as digital scales, packaging materials, ledgers, etc., then they can be charged with possession with intent to distribute. If the individual has less than trafficking weights, and no items to indicate they intend to distribute, then it’s a simple possession charge.”
