Three-vehicles involved in Tuesday's fatality collision

Two people were injured and one pronounced dead at the scene of a fatality collision Tuesday.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report, the collision occurred on Tuesday afternoon, on US 177, near Harvest Road in Noble County.
Vehicle one, a 1997 Chevy truck driven by Dennis R. Southern, 68, of Pawnee, who was pronounced dead at the scene by LifeNet Emergency Medical Services. Southern had head, trunk, internal and external injuries.
Vehicle two was a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 29-year-old George A. Deweese Jr., of Ponca City. He was Injured with trunk external and arm injuries, and refused treatment on scene.
The third vehicle involved was a 2011 Cadillac Escalade, driven by 36-year-old Anita D. Casey. She had external arm and leg injuries. She also refused treatment on scene.
According to the OHP report, Southern was southbound on US 177, Deweese was stopped southbound on US 177 by a Department of Transportation authorized flagman where the road was shut down to one lane. Southern struck Deweese’s vehicle in the rear.
Southern then entered the northbound lane and was struck head on by Casey. Southern was pinned for an unknown amount of time and was extricated by the Stillwater Fire Department using the hurst tool.
The report listed the condition of all drivers as “apparently normal.”
Drivers of vehicles two and three were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, driver of vehicle one was not.
Airbags were equipped in all vehicles, but only deployed in vehicle three.
The report stated the cause of collision is currently under investigation.
OHP was assisted by Stillwater Fire Department, Morrison Fire Department, Noble County Sheriff Department and LifeNet Emergency Medical Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.