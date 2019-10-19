Payne County prosecutors have refiled charges against a former Oklahoma State student accused of joining two other former students in robbing a Stillwater man at gunpoint in 2016.
Windell Don Mangrum, 21, was charged with robbery by two or more persons. His first case was dismissed by the state in March. It was refiled last week, but Magnum has yet to be arraigned.
There were two other suspects charged in the case stemming from Oct. 25, 2016. Kobe Floyd Bo Tiger, 21, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty and was convicted in January 2018. Tiger had been back in court for resentencing and ordered to enroll in a Teen Challenge while on a personal recognizance bond.
His probation offer sent a notice to the court that Tiger violated terms of the court order, and a bench warrant was issued against Tiger in April. He was scheduled to appear for sentencing last week, but did not appear in court.
The third suspect, John Holman, 21, who was also charged with the same count, is also still making his way through the court system. He was found competent Oct. 10, and is due back in court Nov. 19.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Stillwater police officers spoke to an OSU student, who said he had agreed to give Tiger a ride to Edmond after Holman, Tiger's friend, asked him to. The plan was to buy some marijuana there, but the alleged victim said the others worked with Magnum to rob him o this wallet, phone and other property.
Police located what was believed to be the getaway car and found BB pistols and a receipt from Academy that showed the BB guns were purchased prior to the robbery. Police claimed to have watched video of the three men going into Academy to purchase the BB guns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.