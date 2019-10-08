Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.