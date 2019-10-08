Author Jodi Picoult is the featured speaker for this year’s H. Louise & H.E. “Ed” Cobb Speaker Series presented by the Friends of the OSU Library. The dinner, keynote and book signing will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Sparrow Beginnings in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Debbie Clemons, coordinator of stewardship and external relations for the OSU Library, said Picoult’s widespread popularity was a key reason she was selected for the event. Picoult is the bestselling author of 25 novels. Her latest, “A Spark of Light,” was her 10th consecutive instant #1 New York Times bestseller.
“Jodi has been on our wish list of speakers for years,” Clemons said. “She has been publishing for decades; her books have been adapted for both TV and movies; ‘Jodi Picoult’ is a household name. We’re thrilled to bring such a literary celebrity to our event.”
Tickets for the event are limited. Individual admission is $125, and half the cost is a tax-deductible gift to the Friends of the OSU Library. Tables and sponsorships are also available. To purchase tickets, visit library.okstate.edu/friends/cobb or call 405-744-7273.
The Friends of the OSU Library help provide students with the books, materials and equipment they need to be successful in their studies. Proceeds from the series allow the Library to improve physical spaces, provide inspiration with special programs and museum-quality exhibits, and launch new services like technology checkout programs and extended hours of operation.
The Cobb Series is entering its 29th year. Past authors have included James Patterson, Nicholas Sparks, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ken Burns, S.E. Hinton, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Kurt Vonnegut. The event is made possible each year through an endowment created and supported by the Cobb family. For more information about the event, visit library.okstate.edu/friends/cobb or contact Debbie Clemons at debbie.clemons@okstate.edu.
