Thanks to being granted use of TIF financing by the Stillwater City Council on Monday night, two Stillwater businesses will find it a little bit easier to make an impact.
Marble Slab and Lilly’s Lavender, two local businesses, are shaking up the appearance of Campus Corner and downtown Stillwater.
Marble Slab is adding onto its existing store by turning the vacant building next door into a Great American Cookies restaurant.
Justin and Lissette Minges bought the Marble Slab property in February 2020, right before the pandemic. They have held steady, however, and look to put the neighboring empty building to good use as summer rolls around by coupling the Marble Slab with the cookie bakery.
The TIF financing will be worth about 15% of the total project cost, which is expected to lead to an attractive, high-quality development to draw in visitors.
“We’ve wanted to own an ice cream shop for years,” Justin Minges said. “I was a sucker for the old custard stands. We thought it would be really cool if one day we could buy an ice cream shop. We investigated it for a while and determined it made sense. The reason it made sense is we wanted to add great american cookie to the concept.”
The pair will clean up the 4,000 square foot building and rebrand it with signage – something that was planned a year ago but was stopped because of COVID. They will also spend money to develop a rooftop area.
Another burgeoning business, Lilly’s Lavender, is moving into downtown Stillwater with a goal to expand their reach and improve the community.
The owners outgrew their previous
storefront and pounced on the opportunity to occupy a new building in the heart of Stillwater, where they could bring in people by holding date night and girls night out events.
They dream of improving the atmosphere and night life downtown by adding a clean, glass storefront to the building at which has been abandoned for months.
Both businesses were awarded TIF loans by the Stillwater City Council.
Deputy City Manager Melissa Reams’s financially-responsible proposition to limit the amount of upfront money that can be provided by the loans was met with unanimous support and was passed.
Though the council felt limiting the TIF funds ceiling was the right move, helping the businesses with the funds was also unanimous.
“I have been there,” Vice Mayor and business owner Elaine Zannotti said. “I know what it’s like to work a full time job and open something new. I think this is exactly what the TIF is meant to do.”
Marble Slab was awarded $150,000. Lilly’s Lavender got $54,471. Both allotments will help set off the costs of renovation, construction and improvements ranging in the hundreds of thousands of dollars that is being poured into the businesses.
The businesses will pay the funds back, but indirectly. The sales tax generated by the businesses, which is expected to increase with the new and improved locations, will count toward the loan.
Both the building of Marble Slab/Great American Cookie and Lilly’s Lavender feature an extra space which could be turned into rentable areas like an Airbnb. The business will save a little extra cash with the loans which can be paid with sales tax, and the city gets a pair of promising businesses to replace unused spaces.
