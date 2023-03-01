Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.