This week’s topic involves the COVID-19 pandemic. This horrible, viral onslaught certainly seems like the never-ending story
Since my father moved us to Our Town during the summer, 1953, I have always loved the size of this place we call home. For me, Our Town has never been too big, or too small, but, rather, just right! Regarding the not too small part, if I have felt the need to “expand my horizons”, i.e., visit larger places, that minor issue has always been easy for me to overcome. I have merely jumped in a vehicle, either as the driver or a passenger, and buzzed off to the glitzy big city, usually Oklahoma City, occasionally Tulsa, or rarely, Wichita, Kansas.
All three mentioned metro areas are less than two driving hours away, and when humming down the modern highways that connect us with all three locations, blink twice, and you are almost there! And, if you have traveling companions with you in your vehicle, the steady conversation makes the miles melt away even quicker.
So, the worldwide pandemic lowers its ugly presence in Our Town around mid-March, and the plan for the masses was pretty simple; “hunker down” for at least the next 6 weeks, meaning, rarely venturing outside our homes. Yes, occasionally we did get ultra brave, and ventured to our grocery stores, pharmacies, and a few other essential places, but, mostly, we stayed glued at our home addresses for fear the outside Covid-19 bogeyman would crawl up our nose, and infect us. This overall isolation attitude persisted for the rest of spring, and for most of the 2020 summer. After a few weeks of being primarily “under house arrest”, I began to explore various sections of Our Town, such as shopping areas on Perkins Road, Main Street, or businesses in the OSU campus area. Many of those May through August limited outings, my head would be on a swivel, as I walked around outside and inside buildings, wondering if any human that I might pass, could be harboring the dreaded virus. Even wearing a facial mask, I was super aware the itty bitty virus might be trying to secure a microscopic invasion inside my protective facial barrier!
Finally, however, being the traveling person I am and always have been, I just HAD to expand my horizons beyond our city limits. Again, for decade after decade, I have experienced the excitement and thrill of spending several hours in our state’s two large cities, but had not done so in months, due to my self-induced, “tied down” situation. Since all the commercial movies had been closed, this wasn’t an out-of-town option either, but restaurants and shopping options were still out there; limited, yes, but still partially available to enjoy. With these tempting ideas constantly out there just about an hour’s drive away, I convinced my bride, Debbie, we just HAD to travel to the big city, breaking the bonds that had kept us home so long. Honestly said, our home walls had closed in on me, and I just felt like we REALLY needed to get away, even though it was only for a few hours each time. Several of these short road trips helped satisfy my “get out of town” desire, and the “far, far away” places remain just mirages on the horizon-of -time, thanks to our restricting, mutual nemesis, COVID-19.
I certainly can never be accurately accused of being a “homebody.” The pandemic, however, has really put this simple, personal statement to a supreme test, dear people!
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life.
He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.