Happy Memorial Day to all, and “thank you” to our present/past military members for your service to our great country!
Lots has happened to the business aspect of America’s Heartland over the years since I was a young pup in Our Town.
Back in the day, mom and pop ran every type of store; neighborhood grocery, drug store, clothing store, cleaners, hardware, etc., etc. etc. Chain store operations were almost non-existent, except for a few in the very large cities of America. Small town/rural people got well-acquainted with the various local store owners, and probably in many cases, each customer was sometimes treated like family.
As we moved into the late 1960s and ’70s, America’s overall business climate began to change. Probably the biggest factors were the larger “box” stores (i.e., Walmart-type), and the beginning of the early strip shopping malls. Slowly over Our Country, the larger business operators opened for business, in many cases lowered the product/service prices due to their ability to purchase greater volumes from their suppliers.
Thus, this change shrunk the locally-owned businesses’ customer-base considerably downward. Over time, this shrinkage resulted in mom and pop owned operations, forced out of business. The small owner vanishing saga has continued for several decades now, and one only has to drive through any rural/small town in the USA to see the devastating effects of these continuous economic changes. Of course, the business shut-downs/drastic-alterations of the COVID-19 pandemic, only added to the changing business trend that has been relentless for a long time in Our Country.
It is, therefore, an absolute breath-of-fresh-air, when, occasionally, one is able to see a reversal in these harsh business trends. Today, I am going to discuss a pair of exceptions in Our State I have observed in the last few years. I am certain other shining examples have occurred, too.
Recently, my bride, Lady Deborah, and I took a mini-road trip to northern Texas. Because I am a “seer and doer”, driving our truck down, we got off I-35 South, and went through the rural backroads of Our State. Specifically, we drove (150 miles) to small Tishomingo, in far southern Johnson County, near the Texas state line. The purpose of visiting this town was to re-live some of my roots when my father, the late Col. C.H. Breedlove, drove us there in the 1950s, so he could visit the Air Force R.O.T.C. cadets in training. These freshmen and sophomore male students were enrolled in Murray State College, and my father was the officer in charge of their college military training. This recent visit to Tishomingo, Ms. Debbie and I, enjoyed country-western super star Blake Shelton’s “Ole Red” (as in a bloodhound dog) restaurant on the south side of the town’s main street. On each side of his delicious eating-establishment, Blake also owns a gift shop, entertainment venue, and his mother’s boutique/gift shop. We toured those places, too. The physical presence of Blake’s business enterprises certainly has given Tishomingo an economic shot in the arm. He is a wonderful good
will ambassador and economic stimulus for that area of Our State!
The other location I will discuss is Ree Drummond’s re-awakening of Pawhuska (82-mile drive) in Osage County. The huge Tallgrass Prairie Preserve (TPP) operated by the great Nature Conservancy, has been a positive drawing card for that area for a long time. In recent years, however, Ree’s development of her large Mercantile restaurant and gift shop, and, most recently, her 8-suite Pioneer Woman Boarding House, have absolutely led to Pawhuska’s booming economic revival.
After thoroughly enjoying driving through the TPP, with its historical buildings, watching the huge (3,000) bison herd, and simply marveling at the gorgeous scenery, a rest stop in downtown Pawhuska is am absolute must. In addition to Ree’s businesses, other retail establishments are thriving in this re-born northeastern Oklahoma town, too.
So, possibly, I have given you pause, since the pandemic is slowly winding down, to get out on the open road. and see a few sights. I am confident you will greatly enjoy your trip, where ever you decide to go! Happy trails to you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.