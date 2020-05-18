During the novel COVID-19 viral pandemic and hunkering down inside Our Town homestead, my mind started wandering about the local restaurant scene of the 1950s-60’s.
Reaching back into my mind’s eye, brings many pleasant thoughts for me to relate. I was quite an independent person early-on in Our Town, and frequently ate out at most of our eating establishments during my formative years.
Where to begin my discussion?
Let’s begin at the spots I frequented the most of the sit-down places, most all being mom-and-pop, since corporate “chain” restaurants were virtually non-existent in those days of yesteryear.
Stillwater Cafe was located on the west side of South Main Street, in the same “strip” building area of the legendary Rio Cafe. A shoe repair shop was located just north of the SC. I ate at the SC so many times I knew most of the restaurant staff, and, practically memorized their menu.
Why this place?
Good food, plenty of it and inexpensive! For $1.50 or less, I could have a delicious lunch or dinner, complete with rolls and a drink. Dessert, however, such as homemade pies/cakes was not included. I also liked the open, friendly atmosphere, and prime people-watching from their front windows.
Rio Cafe – what a place! Probably most famous for late-night (usually after midnight) “feeding frenzies,” following too many adult drinks consumed earlier in the evening at various locations in Our Town. The menu was relatively simple, but most of the time, the greasier the better, especially if your food order was fried. Music very loud inside, with a juke box and music selection boxes in the seating booths, I recall? Hardly a weekend night passed, too, that a food fight didn’t break out among the late-hour, intoxicated, college boy diners.
The Lasso and the Chicken House, were located next door to each other on the east side of South Main Street, between West 5th and 6th Avenues. The Lasso was the classic burger/sandwich place with it’s signature curly French fries, shaped like cowboy lassos. The Chicken House was a rather upscale sit-down establishment, that featured, no surprises here dear readers, excellent fried chicken and all the fixins’.
Jim Smith Cafe was a well-situated restaurant on the northeast corner of West 6th Avenue and South Main Street. This intersection, in the day, was where State Highway 40 (later, and now, US 177) crossed State Highway 51. This cafe could have been listed as “the gathering place” for Our Town’s morning and afternoon coffee crowd because of it’s central downtown location and large dining area. The menu was extensive, too, with a delicious, full breakfast served, and family-style meals. The owner was almost always there, overseeing the cashier area, and making conversation with his many patrons.
Skeen’s Cafeteria (northwest corner of West 9th Avenue and South Main Street), Horton’s Cafe, just west of Skeen’s and on the north side of West 9th Avenue) and the Malt Shop (just west of South Main Street, on the north side of West 8th Avenue) were all downtown eateries that mostly catered to the Monday-Friday work week crowd. Also these particular eating places catered to the Stillwater Public School audiences in two separate locations along South Duck Street during their school day lunch breaks, because of their closeness to the walking students.
Dairy Kitchen, southwest corner of South Main Street and West 12th Avenue, was always a good place for ice cream treats and other goodies, as was its competition, the Dairy Queen, southeast corner of North Main Street and West Miller Avenue.
Cliff’s Drive-In (later the upscale, sit-down Ancestor Restaurant), was on the northwest corner of South Main Street and West 14th Avenue. Cliff’s was also a great place for a relatively quick bite, and the Ancestor was a place to take a special date in an attempt to impress that person!
I will conclude this potpourri of my former restaurant haunts with the nation’s first Sonic (evolving from Shawnee’s Top Hat Restaurant), the iconic Moore Burger, Griff’s and The Villa, all located along North Main Street/North Boomer Road. Not forgetting Sandy’s, and their famous 15-cent hamburgers or seven ( 7 ) burgers for $1, located just north of the Stillwater Public Library.
Lastly, the original location of iconic Hideway Pizza, on the south side of West 3rd Avenue and their famous VW Bug delivery vehicles, and the classic Aggie Bar-B-Que on the south end of Washington Street’s Strip.
I am fully aware I did NOT cover all Our Town’s eating places, during those simpler and gentler times of long ago. However, I mentioned many of them.
Now, if I could only get a Lasso takeout burger and some of their tasty fries this evening to eat..............DELICIOUS!!!
