Many people ask us what is the best/nicest cruise line we have ever taken during our extensive travel days?
Since we have experienced about a dozen cruise vendors, this question has caused us to think extensively before offering our answer. However, one cruise line stands out with outstanding state rooms, impeccable service, delicious food, and absolute beauty/cleanliness on their vessels.
Crystal Cruises, owned by an Asian parent corporation, has only a few vessels, but maintains exceptional high standards.
Our first experience with this cruise line occurred many years ago, beginning in the lovely northern European city of Copenhagen, Denmark. Since that initial visit to this beautiful city, we have returned there several times. That first visit, however, was rather magical; exploring iconic Tivioli Gardens (opened in 1843), an amusement/botanical park, walking all over the streets of the historical city center, and doing lots of shopping in their fashionable Danish stores. A couple of days after arrival, my bride, Lady Deborah, and I boarded our elegant cruise ship, the Crystal Symphony, docked near downtown Copenhagen. The embarkation process was so incredibly simple. We merely had the taxi let us off right next to a mechanical moving belt that quickly took our luggage on-board the vessel. We walked a short distance to the gangplank, boarded the ship, and went to the reception area in order to complete the uncomplicated check-in process. This was the simplest check-in procedure we have ever experienced in almost 40 years of cruising!
After unpacking our clothing in our ship’s spacious room, we walked to the back of the vessel. just as we were leaving the dock. From that vantage point, we met another couple enjoying the port-departing experience. The people we met were Barb and Bob Schneidewind, Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, and we have been dear friends since that day. We have frequently traveled together, mostly cruising, all over Planet Earth. We have also been guests in each other’s home. It is a wonderful, long-time friendship!
Heading northwest, we cruised to memorable Bergen, Norway. This is a colorful port city, with many bright, multicolored buildings and homes. We took a land tour of the city, and rode a funicular (small incline railroad) up the tall hills surrounding Bergen. From Bergen, our ship proceeded north up the coast, cruising in and out of several spectacular fiords. The only comparison fiord scenery we had previously seen was on the southwest side of New Zealand’s South Island, famous Milford Sound in Fiordland National Park.
In the small town of Flam (less than 400 residents), we took a wonderful land excursion, aboard a small railroad, up a steep grade to a restaurant/inn, marveling at the spectacular views of the entire fiord from the elevated area. Back on-board, we continued north, constantly seeing breath-taking scenery along the western coast of Norway. We docked at the old city of Trondheim. Here, we took a city tour, and shopped for unique Norwegian clothing and souvenirs. The unusual Norwegian architecture, on their structures, is stunning, too, and makes a long-lasting mental impression!
Our ship then turned west, crossing the blustery North Sea. It was at this time, we saw many giant oil drilling platforms, pumping “liquid gold” up from hundreds of feet below to the cold water surface. I took lots of photos of these giant mechanical rigs from our room’s balcony. Our next vessel stop was Lerwick, the remote principal town in the wind-blown Shetland Islands. Our land experience there was an adventure to the south end of the sparsely populated island, on an interesting, guide-led, historical tour. We also had a petting session with the island’s namesakes, the beautiful, long-haired, Shetland ponies, and theor classic long-haired cattle that are raised there, too.
On to Scotland, and the port city of Inverness. Of course, our main excursion there was to travel to famous Loch Ness, and our searching its cold waters for “Nessie,” the iconic water creature. No “definite” sightings were seen by our group, however, dear readers of Our Town and far beyond. We also drove by The Old Course, the historic golf course at St. Andrews, reportedly where the sport was first played in the 15th century
Cruising further south, we docked in Edinburgh. This ancient city provides a great walking opportunity for tourists, through their beautiful parks, cobblestone streets that lead to great shopping opportunities ($$$), and, of course, their awesome castle (built in the 12th century). It was constructed on high ground near the downtown area, and is easily visible from far away.
Our memorable cruise ended as we sailed to the large dock at Southampton, England, and disembarked the vessel, Lastly, we were land transported to London’s busy Heathrow Airport. boarded our jet aircraft, and flew west. We eventually completed our adventure by safely arriving home, back in Our Town.
Wow, what memories were created with the help of Crystal Cruise Line.
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life.
He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
