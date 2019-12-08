I truly believe our friendships last forever.
Every place I go in Our Town, Our State, Our Nation, or all over Planet Earth, I meet many people. Lots of these encounters are just simple “hellos” or polite greetings. Frequently, it is merely a head-nod acknowledgement, and I will never get to know these people?
However, some of my people meetings are more permanently cemented, and these friendships last forever for me. I am certainly a loyal person, as far as my friends are concerned.
I present you an solid, case-in-point friend.
Several years ago, when my bride, Ms. Debbie, and I were on a Uniworld River Cruise, round trip from Paris to Normandy, France, we met an incredible lady.
Her name is Doris from Wausau, Wisconsin. She was in her 80’s at the time, and she brought her young grandson travel partner along with her for this occasion, Graham, for our 10-day adventure package.
Because Uniworld’s business model is boutique (as in small) cruises, my bride and I met most of our fellow passengers on-board their small Seine River vessel in Paris.
Before we actually cruised east away from Paris, our tour group spent a couple of days totally enjoying this always magical city. In fact, the first evening of the trip, we chose a nice restaurant not too far from our docked ship in the Seine River. Our dinner partners that initial get-together night, were Doris and Graham. Graham’s home was/is New Hampshire, and he lit a bright light in his grandmother’s eyes for sure! He was a stellar young man.
The four of us hit it off from the get-go, as we laughed, told travel stories, and really bonded well together. The rest of this French outing, we had great fun, enjoying each other’s company, until we disembarked the Uniworld boat, and flew away to our respective homes.
Yes, we had wonderful sight-seeing episodes that particular trip, such as visiting incredible Versailles, seeing famous artist Monet’s beautiful home at rural Givenry, and all the D-Day beaches, cemeteries, museums, and countryside surrounding the historic Normandy region, along the northwestern French coastline. However, even considering all these memorable experiences, I truly believe the greatest treasure we found that entire trip was sparkling Doris!!
When you travel with someone for several event-filled vacation days, you really get to know them as people. Doris is so positive,a glass-is-half-full lady, and so young at heart, I can see her bright shining and smiling face standing directly in front of me as I write this weekly newspaper installment.
Doris definitely is a writer, too, and each time I correspond with her over the past years, she e-mails us back, writes us a letter, or sends us a postcard involving her continuing travels. Each time Ms. Debbie and I hear from her, we continue to be amazed by her unwavering human spirit. Her lifelong husband passed away a few years ago, she has undergone many life-threatening medical procedures and operations, and, through it all, she has continued to travel many places, enjoy her private summer cabin she has owned for decades, and always visits her relatives. All these activities continue. even as she will be 93 years young on her next birthday. She told my bride and I recently “little” Graham is now a college student, and a pilot. Wow!
Ms. Debbie and I are hoping we will be able to see Doris, aka Dorie, before too much longer. She did travel to Tulsa for a meeting a few years ago, but because of circumstances, we were unable to get-together. Maybe, just maybe (?) my bride and I will see Doris some occasion in the near future?
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life. He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
