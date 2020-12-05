I frequently get mental inspirations for my weekly writing installments when doing my daily exercise. This effort usually consists of walking, while also enjoying the great out-of-door environment offered in Our Town.
The latest “idea jolt” in my mind’s eye took me back to the mid-1950’s, and our home’s black and white television set. With our TV, I always enjoyed every weekly edition of “The Millionaire,” an American anthology series show that aired, 1955-60. In this captivating TV show, character star, Michael Anthony, (an executive secretary to an extremely wealthy philanthropist), would totally surprise an individual by giving them a tax-free, $1-million dollar check, to the designated person, as a complete gift.
The main content of each weekly episode would explore ways that sudden and unexplained wealth changed the life of the recipient for better or worse. As a pre-teen growing up in Our Town, I always dreamed Mr. Anthony just might (?) step up on our front porch, ring our doorbell, and surprise ME with his bosses’ incredible generosity! No, it never happened.
So, recently, as I continued to remember my long-ago TV experience, I began to imagine for this television series to have a similar fictional appeal to viewers today, it might (?) have to be titled “The Multimillionaire.” In today’s dollars, the 1955 money gift would be worth almost $10 million!
This discussion brings me to the principal topic of “then versus now” in all sorts of money matters, and how everything is always relative to the reflective moment in time.
How about a few quick examples, dear readers in Our Town and far beyond?
When I needed to make some money in my pre-teen years, the most common way I would do it, was to collect soda pop bottles for redemption at a grocery store, earning myself 2-cents per bottle.
For a reference point, I could purchase a cold Coke then from an automatic vending machine for a nickel; a price that increased to a dime as I hit my teen years. When I entered the part-time, regular working world as an early teen, I delivered the afternoon Tulsa Tribune newspaper, about 35 customers on my route.
This job required me to ride over 7 miles daily on my small bicycle. On Sunday mornings, I had to get up before sunrise, fold, and deliver the large Tulsa World edition, since there was no Tribune printed that day. For all that youthful effort, I think (?) I made enough to keep me in snacks, soda pop and candy to eat, but not much more. However, for me then, it was a great gig!
When I worked the summers of 1964 and 1965 for the Stillwater Milling Company (thank you, Mr. Haskell Cudd!), I was paid the federal minimum wage then of $1.25/hour. This was a very hot and demanding job, but I really enjoyed the work/ For that moment in time, I made lots of money for a 17 and 18-year-old Stillwater youth. Again, for reference points, you could get a delicious lunch in Our Town then for a dollar, or a nice supper for $1.50. Heck, Sandy’s hamburger restaurant at West 5th Avenue and South Husband Street, offered regular special deals, 7 hamburgers for a dollar! And, gasoline was normally less than 30-cents/gallon, too, providing full service; no pump your own gasoline. Routinely, the station attendant walked to your car to do a variety of services to help maintain your vehicle in good running condition.
Want another money reference for that moment in time?
When I was a freshman at Oklahoma State in 1965, the school cost was $7 per credit hour, and NO extra fees were charged. Therefore, for me to take an average semester credit load of 15 hours (Five, 3-hour classes), cost me ($7 x 15 hours) $105 total average amount per semester!
So, to re-state, every money comparison is relative to the time. You know, if we wait long enough, there may be a future television/computer show titled “The Billionaire”, followed up some time later with “The Trillionaire.” Could happen.....
Wow.
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life.
He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
