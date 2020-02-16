We certainly live in complex times, dear readers in Our Town and far beyond.
It would be very difficult to say today’s world equates to the gentler and simpler times of long, long ago.
The almost never-ending electronic/computer age has our cellphones constantly giving us many reasons to be distracted, and thereby checking our magical devices.
I have recently “discovered” a new passion, a so-called port in the metaphorical storm of every day life. These brief possibilities have been available to me at least the last two years, but I had only utilized them a few times, until recently. One of my 2020 resolutions I am attempting to accomplish is a very simple joy. What is this “secret” I am trying to regularly schedule this new calendar year?
Walking our wonderful 4-legged children, both our 2-year-old companions, Spanky and Tux, around our lovely neighborhood. My bride, Debbie, and I, purchased our small fellows when they were young puppies, and Ms. Debbie has done a masterful job, training them in most essential areas.
I have been involved in their young-dog education, too, but the bulk of the work in teaching them the important ways-of-the-world, has been done by my sweet bride. Now, I am trying to pull my share of the responsibilities by guiding our two little guys through their important learning years. One of the biggest items I have signed up for is frequent exercise, our young dynamic duo leading my path! I am not too far behind their walking ways, with their leashes held securely in my hands as they lead me onward.
Here’s an absolute truth I have discovered in my regular walking activity involving Spanky and Tux; it’s GREAT for all the participants! The most obvious reason is the exercise factor. With regular exercise, whether it is human or canine, the individual’s overall health is usually enhanced.
Well, at this point of my “new” experience, I firmly believe the positive mental aspect is even more important for me, than the physical act of me putting one foot in front of my next step. It is such a joy for me to see my small boys totally experiencing the outside world, as we walk down our local sidewalks, and across our open fields and tree-filled areas.
As they put their keen noses down on the dead leaves, dormant grass. and occasional broken tree branches, our French Bulldog (Spanky) and Pug (Tux) are stimulating their active brains, with all types of smells/odors in the real world. I have observed many, many times, when we are out there walking, my buddies look up at me and seem to say, “Grandpa, this is absolutely wonderful, totally seeing/smelling Mother Nature!”
This new, regular, activity is introduced to our small fellows, when, either Ms. Debbie or myself, grab their harnesses and leashes from our home wall hooks. When that happens, our boys know we are getting ready to go out the door on their walking adventure. Early on in their “get-ready” process, it was difficult for them to hold still, so their “walking gear” could be secured on them. However, almost magically over just a few days, Spanky and Tux appeared to understand their requirement to remain stationary while we attach their gear, They have become very quick-learners to be calm so we can start walking out the door.
So, it seems pretty amazing to me, something so simple as walking your 4-legged family members, can bring such joy to everyone involved.
It certainly has amazed me!
