All right! Enough is enough already!!
I give up. Please DON’T “force” me to organize my desk for the 14th time since March.
Sound surprisingly familiar, readers in Our Town and far beyond?
When dreaded COVID-19 descended on our wonderful country, state, city, the mood my bride, Debbie, and I, assumed was we could get some domestic list items/chores done that had been pushed to the proverbial “back of the line” for months/years? Now, over 6 months later, in order to feel productive around our homestead, I have had to undo projects I recently accomplished in order to feel like I’ve done something at home.
Simply put, I think I have to invent items to put on my “To Do” list.
My dilemma is even more difficult since my bride happens to have been awarded the Gold Medal in Organization & Cleanliness for each of our 39 years of marital bliss. Competing with an expert in those fields is a huge challenge for me. I try to train for this prized Olympic event every day.
So, what has my inner sanctum consisted of location-wise in our home?
Being the partial OCD person (discussed in an earlier installment), I have tried to approach my home jobs in an orderly manner. The easiest place to start has been my personal closet. Even this simple space has taken several months to physically carry out the actual “work” after many, many hours of thought. Just where would be the best place for my shoes, how far do I want to reach up without standing on something in order to store items, and should I (perish the thought, but it has happened!) take some of my beloved “stuff” to one of Our Town’s many goodwill/ recycle/sell-for-a-little-money stores? Yes. I have managed to bite the bullet, load some clothing items, and other assorted possessions, into my trusty truck, and donate them. In organizing my closet, I also have attempted to position many items in my line-of-sight, meaning the more commonly used things are at or just slightly below my eye level. Good or bad, this has been my latest try at solving my half-year COVID closet organization issues.
Moving on to my study. This area, too, has taken a great deal of thought/contemplation on my part. Once again, I have tried to keep consistent on the law of practically and common sense. I have tried very hard to not “reinvent the wheel” ( I have used the KISS principal, merely Keep It Simple Stupid”) All this is to say, I have been mindful to put the most commonly used items in easy get to locations, whether it be my desk, file cabinets, or closet. The lesser used items have been placed in more challenging locations, but I sincerely hope not so challenging I forget where they are when looking for them? And, yes again, I have been surprised on more than one occasion in my study re-organization efforts, that I found an obscure item or two or three, etc.. If I have deemed them too obscure, the items found their way to my trash can, where they should have been tossed years ago.
Well, except for those two domains I discussed, “my” home kingdoms are limited. Why you ask? The answer is simple; Queen Debbie is the reigning monarch over the majority of our domestic kingdom. She knows the exact locations of any and everything under our home roof. She has absolutely incredible recall for sure!
Sound familiar, guys?
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life. He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
