The race is on, as an ol’ country/western band once loudly sang to its audiences.
Or, more correctly I should say, the STAMPEDE is currently underway!
My bride, Lady Deborah, and I returned to our second home roots in historic Jackson, Wyoming, in mid-spring. It was our first trip back in 16 months, delayed because of the worldwide COVID-19 disaster.
The weather was typical for the Teton Mountain area that time of year, totally unpredictable. It even snowed on us a couple of times as we leisurely strolled around the classic town square. This iconic site is the location where all four corners of the Washington Square have entrances decorated with hundreds of shed elk antlers. They are carefully connected together to form four distinct arches. Very stunning to see with each visit, I might add!
This was a memorable return trip because 3 hours after arrival in town, we had a knock on our townhome door. Thinking it was probably a housekeeper, my bride opened it, only for us to be “blindsided” by a surprise visit involving two of our favorite San Diego, CA-peeps. Debbie’s youngest sister, Rachelle, and her husband, Michael. They had decided after visiting Maui for a week, they would visit us in Jackson for four days. It all made sense to them, because they had only been home in California for a day, and had not even unpacked their suitcases! Also, we have ambushed them several times over the years with our surprise visits, so they figured they would turn the tables on us this time. Good play, folks!
This entire travel segment installment reinforces my principal idea America is tired of staying home for over a year. We are totally ready to get out and see this great country of ours, from sea to shining sea. The time to travel is now.
So, a couple of days into our weeklong adventure, the four of us set out on an all-day, 300-plus-miles roundtrip driving experience into Yellowstone National Park (YNP). Since the closer-to-Jackson south park entrance was not open yet, we drove west out of town. We traveled far up the spectacular Teton Pass road, and down into rural eastern Idaho.
We traveled through potato farming country, which is beautiful in the spring, and, ultimately, had a nice lunch at Ernie’s Deli in colorful West Yellowstone, Montana.
This remote town is also nicknamed the “Snowmobile Capital of the USA,” as they rent hundreds of snow sleds each winter. During the frigid months, most of the snowmobilers take their sleds into nearby YNP, and travel the many miles of groomed trails, well-maintained inside the massive park.
In YNP, our rented minivan took us to the Old Faithful area. There, we waited patiently, and, once again, were able to watch the famous geyser erupt. hurling its boiling water well over a 100-feet into the beautiful Wyoming afternoon sky.
I estimated several hundred people were in our viewing area around the geyser, many more folks than I would have expected during that very early park season day. In fact, each time we stopped our vehicle (Gibbon Falls, Norris Geyser Basin, and several other spots as we viewed bison, elk, or some other attraction), the number of tourists was larger than I would have imagined. Again, the increased number of guests was due to Americans tired of being cooped up inside their Anywhere, USA, homes!
Later that week, we drove through Grand Teton National Park. Yes, even though most of the park visitor facilities were still closed for the season, the tourists were out in increased numbers, as judged by my eyes. Lots of eager park lookers.
Downtown Jackson and the its surrounding areas all appeared to have more folks than were “average” for that time of year; a distinct indication of possible record numbers of visitors during this entire 2021 summer season.
Therefore, summer travelers out there in Our Town and far beyond, prepare yourself for large crowds of fellow Americans wherever you choose to visit. Everyone in the good ol’ U.S. of A is desperately trying to put COVID-19 in their rear view mirrors, moving on with their lives. Agree?
