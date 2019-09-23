Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.