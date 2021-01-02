Happy, happy, happy 2021 New Year to all, and especially to those readers in Our Town and far beyond!
Well, as the world makes steady progress administering the important COVID-19 vaccines, we continue to juggle many adjustments in our every day lives. We do strange (?) repetitive things day after day, week after week, month after month, all due to the worldwide invasion of the terrible virus, which created a universal pandemic. Yes, folks, each day is absolutely Ground Hog Day!
As the ole’ famous New York Yankee baseball catcher, Yogi Berra, remarked long, long ago, most of our daily routine is “deja vu all over again!”
Thank you, Yogi, for those universal words of wisdom throughout most of 2020, now in our rear view mirrors, we certainly hope?
Of all the oddities the pandemic has created, one of the most bizarre for yours truly (i.e, ME!) has been experienced a few times now over the last couple of months. It is a situation a small number of folks have been able to experience, because of limited access, mental fear/concern, possible financial concern, or ALL of the fore-mentioned reasons combined??
The topic of today’s discussion is attending an OSU basketball game in iconic Gallaher-Iba Arena, home of our beloved Cowboy and Cowgirl hoops teams since 1938.
The exercise begins when pulling my truck into the south parking lot at Boone Pickens Stadium, where I have parked for many years during each OSU basketball season. Because few spectators are able to attend this year’s home games, the parking traffic has been kept to an absolute minimum, and there are practically no other vehicles to obstruct me in my quest to park quickly. Once I shut off my engine, I next secure my trusty cell phone, and exit my vehicle for the short jaunt to GIA. My cell phone is now absolutely essential to gain admittance, as the entire home season’s tickets have been electronically downloaded on my portable device. Why? To prohibit any dreaded COVID-19 virus from hitching a ride on a printed paper ticket, of course!
Also, required before entry into GIA is facial masking, and we are required to keep our masks on for the entire time (about 2 hours) we are inside the facility. This rule is enforced by several hired folks patrolling around the arena, holding informative ping pong paddles, reminding all fans to keep their masks on! The only unmasking exception is for the brief times one is actively eating or drinking a facility-purchased concession.
Now, for other significant variations to the GIA game-day experience. No live band, only a prerecorded selection of music, loudly played through the elevated center court public address system. During the music sessions, masked cheerleaders in an upstairs, second level, try their best to get the socially-distanced crowd fired up to cheer on our beloved team!
The ol’ home court advantage in basketball is certainly reduced this season, thanks to the pandemic-caused facility requirements. Word has it GIA is only allowing a few thousand spectators for our facility that is able to accommodate almost 14,000 when full. However, when compared with the professional Oklahoma City Thunder’s allowance of zero pubic fans in their massive 18,000-seat Chesapeake Energy Arena, we are quite fortunate to have our allowed GIA spectator numbers. I should also add, GIA also has several life-size, cardboard cutout fans occupying some of the empty seats, and that is quite strange, too.
Restrictions on the actual game officials have the 3 individuals wearing facial masks the entire time, until there is actual live-play on the court. The other officials/announcers on the team’s side of the court are all socially-distanced, and are wearing either full, clear face shields, or facial masks. The masked coaching staffs are socially distanced along their respective sideline, and the non-active masked players are spread out in individual chairs, either in the bleachers, or in the corners off the court. The entire viewing experience is so weird to yours truly, a fan for GIA home games since 1953.
Oh, well, I guess I can simply say I am merely making more memories for my mind’s eye because of this incredible pandemic. Enough said!
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life.
He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
