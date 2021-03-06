As we slowly ease back into the travel scene after a year of “hunkering down”, during today’s weekly installment, I will highlight a relatively uncomplicated international vacation. This compact tour is a little more than a week in duration, and the traveler has to unpack/pack only twice. My bride, Lady Deborah, and I enjoyed this land tour a few years ago, and it was so delightful, we would consider repeating this adventure.
The escorted tour was eight days in length, including two travel days flying “over the pond” (Atlantic Ocean), and features the great European capital cities, London and Paris. The travel vendor is Collette Tours, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, a company that has been in business since 1916. This was our second trip with Collette, the previous one a train/motor coach tour through Canada’s Quebec province, and ending in Niagara Falls. They have trips all over Planet Earth, and are moderately priced. I would certainly recommend their company as a travel vendor to consider. They offer many destination choices and levels of physical activity.
Once our international jet landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, my bride and I were taken to a nice/small boutique hotel, located on the River Thames’ north bank, directly across the water from the giant London Eye (also called the Millennium Eye), a cantilevered observation (Ferris) wheel. After we got unpacked in our spacious, river-facing hotel room, we took the Tube (subway), a station was located immediately next to our accommodations, traveling under the river. We got off, close to the Eye, and walked only a short distance. We boarded the giant wheel without much wait time, and the views from the 443’ top are, needless to say, outstanding! We also took the Tube to the nearby Tower of London, before the official Collette tour began, and spent several hours walking around this iconic sight. While at this historical structure (partly begun in 1078), we toured the museum, saw the famous ravens, and, of course, saw the incredible crown jewels of the United Kingdom (UK) on display. The Tower of London attracts around three million tourists each year, and we would consider it a “must see” attraction.
During the next couple of days, Collette took us on an informative city tour around central London, seeing the major sites, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben,
Trafalgar Square, Buckingham Palace (witnessed the changing of the guard), Kensington, Knightsbridge, and a light lunch in legendary Harrod’s Department Store (some shopping, too!). In the iconic West End District (similar to NyC’s Broadway), we enjoyed a first-run live theatre production. We also rode a train to famous Windsor Castle (1,000 rooms), the oldest (began in 1070) royal residence in use today, and home to many kings and queens for centuries. We had a traditional fish and chips lunch in the old (1719) Horse and Groom pub, literally across the street from the famous castle.
Next, it was time to travel to colorful Paris, and we accomplished that in absolute style, and in less than 2 hours.
Our small Collette travel group boarded the famous Eurostar high-speed (up to 200 mph) train, traveling in absolute comfort through the Channel Tunnel (began construction in 1988, opened in 1994), arriving in central Paris. Our hotel in the French capital city was the nice Crown Plaza Paris-Republique.
Our Paris tour activities included an informative central city tour, via motor coach, seeing the Arc de Triumphe, Champs-Elysees, Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and the Palace de la Concorde. One afternoon, we had lunch in a wonderful sidewalk cafe, next to the then un-burned Notre Dame Cathedral, and one evening, we had a beautiful dinner at a lower level restaurant located on the Eiffel Tower.
Here we had incredible night views of the twinkling city! During one of the mornings, we had a guided tour of the gigantic Louvre, entering through architect I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid. During our walk-through, we were able to see the classic Venus de Milo and Mona Lisa art works, along with many others.
One evening, we took a nice cruise on the River Seine though the heart of the city, getting totally different views from water level. Lastly, another morning, we took a motor coach to French King Louie XIV’s magnificent Palace and Gardens of Versailles.
Here we went on a guided tour through the massive State Apartments, including the opulent Queen’s bedchamber, and historical Hall of Mirrors, then leisurely strolled on our own through the large outdoor gardens.
We flew home in several jet aircraft, departing Paris from Charles de Gaulle International Airport. During the return flights, our minds were overflowing with everything we had seen in a short amount of time. London and Paris are great world cities. If possible, enjoy them, too, readers in Our Town and far beyond!
