Everyone needs a vacation.
A chance to get away from it all. Time to kick back and relax. Possibly, some time spent smelling the flowers?
Well, here’s a place that is almost in Our Town’s backyard; just a hop, skip and a jump away, dear people. Yes, it is only about 290 highway miles to the northeast, and you are able to navigate this distance in a little more than four driving hours. Where is this neat place, anyway, huh?
Branson, Missouri, aka “The live country music capital of the universe” as proclaimed over 25 years ago on a segment of the famous 60 Minutes” Sunday evening television show.
This little section of earth is found in the Ozark Mountains in the boondocks of southwest Missouri. Branson has absolutely exploded in popularity since my bride, Debbie, and I began our regular driving treks there from Our Town in the early 1980s. We started our regular visits as our three children were experiencing their growing-up years. Heck, Ms. Debbie and I even regularly discussed, for several of our early years visiting the small town, of purchasing undeveloped land somewhere along their then uncluttered Highway 76. Our conversation never went beyond chatter to each other, however, while “The (5-mile) Strip” rapidly evolved into a mega busy, economic juggernaut before our eyes with each visit. Oh, well, at least my bride and I considered buying into that goldmine, but, unfortunately, didn’t do it.
The best vacation appeal of Branson, besides its proximity to Our Town, is the zillions of things to do there, appealing to all age groups. For starters, the overnight accommodations available are as different as camping out, to plush, pampering hotels. Over the many times our family frequented the community, we usually stayed in two and three-bedroom timeshares. Debbie and I got involved in that “new” timeshare phenomena in 1981, not too many years after timeshares started their appeal all over everywhere. For several years in the late 1980s/forward, our family owned five total weeks of several timeshare properties, and used them to visit destinations all over the globe. Since Branson provides such a delightful family entertainment place that is very close to our home, we visited it often. A visit there always involved miniature golf games, little
motorized cars to drive, many water activities in man-made, beautiful Lake Taneycomo, eating much too much carnival-like food with our children, along with preparing some meals in our timeshare kitchen. Of course, we enjoyed all types of restaurants, too, while we were out and about, experiencing this non-stop fun place.
A week long trip there also always involves a day or two at famous Silver Dollar City theme park, a 1880-themed Ozark Mountain community with a steady addition over the years of thrill rides to excite their large crowds. Another regular activity is a visit to the Shepherd of the Hills Farm attraction which is the site of their first outdoor play production in 1959. The play is based on Harold Bell Wright’s historical second novel of the area, published in 1907, marking the early establishment of the area as a local tourist attraction.
The absolute biggest Branson visitor draw of all, however, is the approximate 30 brick-and-mortar locations that feature all types of live, stage performers. Whether it is raw country music intermingled with slapstick comedy, such as the famous Baldknobbers show or the Presleys’ Country Jubilee, or the astounding Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai, the visitor is constantly awed, once the indoor stage lights come on. Of course, I must also mention the incredible Shoji Tabuchi show with his awesome musical talent, performed inside his lovely theater, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, the outstanding Oak Ridge Boys at the Mansion Theater, and the five gifted Hughes brothers and their entire families (45 performers in all), performing in their family-named theater.
Non-theater icon attractions are the Ripley’s Believe it or Not! museum, natural wonder Marvel Cave, the Butterfly Palace & Rainforest Adventure, Titanic, the huge mock-up of the historic ocean liner disaster, a wax museum, and several large water parks. Not to forget is shopping, shopping, shopping, and more shopping opportunities absolutely everywhere. My personal favorite in this activity is legendary Dick’s 5 & 10, located in the small, historic downtown area. Walking through this special store certainly takes me back to the gentler and simpler times I thoroughly enjoyed in Our Town in the 1950’s/60’s.
So, the calendar pages are turning. Try to guide your family car toward this entertainment mecca called Branson. You will be greatly rewarded for your effort.
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life. He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.