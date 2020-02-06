Submitted
Now through Sunday, Feb. 16, adopt a Tiny Paws kitten for $30, including spay/neuter, shots/testing. Every kitten has been lovingly raised since birth by dedicated volunteers. Five month old “Affirmia” is a healthy, happy boy who survived a lot to get to his forever home. He has adoptable kitten playmates too. Call us for more adoption information at 405-612-0071 or see our Facebook page. Adopt A Rescue. The Heart You Save Will Truly Be Your Own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.