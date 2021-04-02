Tiny Paws
Tiny Paws is proud to present Shima, an orange female who is 1 & 1/2 years old and Luke, a black male who is 1 year and 9 months old. These cats are looking for their forever home. You can adopt the pair together or just one if you prefer. They have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and tested for feline Leukemia and FIV. Both very sweet cats who loves snuggles and cuddling with you. If you are interested in adopting these cats or any Tiny Paws kittens, please contact us at 405 612-3077.
