Tiny Paws
Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue is pleased to present our adorable kitten named Jazz. She is a super sweet girl who loves to romp and play with her siblings and then curl up for a good cat nap! Jazz is looking for her forever home; are you the one for her? The cost of adoption is $65 and covers her spaying, microchipping, vaccinations and medical treatment. If you are interested in meeting and adopting Jazz, please contact Tiny Paws at 405 612-0071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.