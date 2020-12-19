Provided
What better Christmas gift to bring comfort and joy to your home and family than a cuddly fur baby from Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue! Our kittens have been compassionately raised by dedicated volunteers to be purrfect companions during the holidays and all year long for a lifetime of loving memories. We have kittens to match every home. The $65 adoption fee includes everything needed to get your kitten ready for your loving forever home, including: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations/Testing, Microchipping. Call us at 405-612-0071 for more information about adopting and donating. See pictures of our adoptable kittens on our Facebook page and on petfinder.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.