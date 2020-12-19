Tiny Paws

What better Christmas gift to bring comfort and joy to your home and family than a cuddly fur baby from Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue! Our kittens have been compassionately raised by dedicated volunteers to be purrfect companions during the holidays and all year long for a lifetime of loving memories. We have kittens to match every home. The $65 adoption fee includes everything needed to get your kitten ready for your loving forever home, including: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations/Testing, Microchipping. Call us at 405-612-0071 for more information about adopting and donating. See pictures of our adoptable kittens on our Facebook page and on petfinder.com.

