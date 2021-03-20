Meet Adam!! He’s an 8-month-old handsome orange boy with white markings on his chest and feet. He is a super sweet boy who loves people and loves to romp & play with the other kittens at Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue. He is looking for his forever home; he’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given medical treatment for any needs he might have had. If you are interested in adopting Adam or any Tiny Paws kitten, please contact at Tiny Paws @ 405 612-0071.
Jack D. Downey, 90, died March 18, 2021 in Perkins, Oklahoma. His funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sunnybrook Christian Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Strode Funeral Home.
Robert Willis Darby,75, passed away 3/17/2021, in Perkins, Oklahoma. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Monday, 3/22/2021 at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home, Stillwater. Graveside services: 11AM, Tuesday, 3/23/2021 at Perkins Cemetery. Dighton Marler Funeral Home of Stillwater is entrusted with arrangements.
Joyce Knowles, 51, died March 11, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her graveside service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home.
