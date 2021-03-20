Tiny paws

Meet Adam!!  He’s an 8-month-old handsome orange boy with white markings on his chest and feet.  He is a super sweet boy who loves people and loves to romp & play with the other kittens at Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue.  He is looking for his forever home; he’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given medical treatment for any needs he might have had.  If you are interested in adopting Adam or any Tiny Paws kitten, please contact at Tiny Paws @ 405 612-0071.

