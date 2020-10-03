Timmy

“Timmy” is an especially compassionate little guy. He will make the purrfect home companion for you. Like all Tiny Paws kittens he is neutered, microchipped, tested and vaccinated. His adoption fee is $65. Please call Tiny Paws for more information about adopting Timmy. To see more of our adoptable kittens see the top post of our Facebook page.

 

