“Timmy” is an especially compassionate little guy. He will make the purrfect home companion for you. Like all Tiny Paws kittens he is neutered, microchipped, tested and vaccinated. His adoption fee is $65. Please call Tiny Paws for more information about adopting Timmy. To see more of our adoptable kittens see the top post of our Facebook page.
TINY PAWS: Adopt a cat
Mary Silvers, 87, died September 24, 2020. Her graveside service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
