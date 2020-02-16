Submitted
TODAY is the final day of the Tiny Paws “Save A Heart” Special Valentine’s Adoption Fee. The reduced fee of $30 includes spay/neuter, shots and testing. All kittens have been raised to be loving companion animals in their forever homes. For more information on adoption, call Tiny Paws at 405-612-0071. See more pictures of adoptable kittens on our Facebook page. Apply Today to Adopt a “Save A Heart” Furry Valentine.
