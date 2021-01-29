Tiny Paws

Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue is pleased to share our kittens of the week with you!  Daiquiri and Mojito want you to know that they will bring great joy and good luck if you adopt them. These 6-month-old siblings believe that two kittens are better than one. Forget blondes; black kittens have more fun! They are ready to find their forever home. If you are interested in adopting this precious pair, contact Tiny Paws at 405 612-0071,

