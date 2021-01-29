Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue is pleased to share our kittens of the week with you! Daiquiri and Mojito want you to know that they will bring great joy and good luck if you adopt them. These 6-month-old siblings believe that two kittens are better than one. Forget blondes; black kittens have more fun! They are ready to find their forever home. If you are interested in adopting this precious pair, contact Tiny Paws at 405 612-0071,
Opal Pritchett, 68, died 1/26/2021 at her Stillwater home. Visitation is 9a.m. to 8p.m. Thursday. Funeral service will be at 2p.m. Friday, both at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
