Once in a while Tiny Paws takes in a family that needs help. “Saria” was a great mom and in now ready for her own forever home. She deserves the best! If you would like to adopt a “tried and true” young lady whose personality has emerged as a wonderful, loving, “ready for your lap” kitty, call Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue at 405-612-0071. As all of our kitties, Saria’s $65 adoption fee includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations and testing.
Tiny Paws: Adopt a cat
