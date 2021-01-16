Tiny Paws

Here are some of our Tiny Paws kittens who are searching for their forever home! Lennox, Nadja and Sally have been raised by Tiny Paws as bottle fed babies and have grown up in our care. Our $65 adoption cost includes spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, testing and all medical care they have needed to grow up into happy, healthy kittens.  For more information, please call us at 405 612-0071.

