“BooBoo” is a sure thing companion guy. BooBoo is healthy, personable and a “get ready cause I’m coming for your lap kitty.” He is READY for your loving home. Call Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue at 405-612-0071. His $65 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, testing and shots.
Linda Kay Gray, age 77, of Stillwater, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery.
