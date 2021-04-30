Kiwi is searching for her forever home; are you the home for her? Kiwi is a beautiful, dilute calico cat who is just over 1 year old. She came to the rescue with 3 babies; the kittens are weaned now so Kiwi is free to go home with you! Kiwi is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV. If you are interested in adopting Kiwi, please contact Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue at 405 612-0071.
Michael Meeks, 53, died April 29, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Elm Grove Cemetery. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Ernst "Ernie" W. Pickens, 83, passed, Monday, 4/26/2021. Visitation:Wednesday, 4/28/2021 from 9am-8pm, family greeting guest 5-7pm at Dighton Marler Funeral Home, Stillwater. Funeral service:Thursday, 4/29/2021, 2:00pm at Sunnybrook Christian Church,Stillwater. Interment:Paradise Cemetery, C…
