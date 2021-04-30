Cat

Kiwi is searching for her forever home; are you the home for her? Kiwi is a beautiful, dilute calico cat who is just over 1 year old.  She came to the rescue with 3 babies; the kittens are weaned now so Kiwi is free to go home with you! Kiwi is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV.  If you are interested in adopting Kiwi, please contact Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue at 405 612-0071. 

