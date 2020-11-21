Tiny Paws
“NIMBUS” is a happy, playful 17-week-old boy at Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue. He is ready to pounce on the change to be your furever kitty. He will immediately melt your heart. His $65 adoption fee includes microchipping, neuter, all age appropriate shots and tests AND he has been lovingly raised from birth by devoted, compassionate Tiny Paws volunteers. Call the Rescue at 405-612-0071 for more information to adopt this one of a kind boy. He is sure to make your holidays merry and bright!
