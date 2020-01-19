Provided
“Cheese,” lovingly referred to as “Cheesy” at Tiny Paws is an almost 2-year-old male orange tabby. He has been attentively raised and cared for at the Rescue until now that he is ready for his forever home. Cheesy needs a quiet home of one or two adults with a regular routine. He really enjoys being talked to and petted. He will be the most handsome window candy of his neighborhood. If you would like more information about this precious boy, please call Tiny Paws at 405-612-0071.
