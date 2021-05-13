Elsa

Sometimes we choose our lifelong friend. Sometimes he or she chooses us. Always, it’s a bond of the heart that brings great joy that goes both ways. This is Elsa, a beautiful calico female; she’s searching for her forever home. Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue has just the right furry friend for you, with Elsa and lots of other kittens to choose from. We know every kitten by name and personality. Call us at 405-612-0071 for more information about adopting your purrfect companion.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you