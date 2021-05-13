Sometimes we choose our lifelong friend. Sometimes he or she chooses us. Always, it’s a bond of the heart that brings great joy that goes both ways. This is Elsa, a beautiful calico female; she’s searching for her forever home. Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue has just the right furry friend for you, with Elsa and lots of other kittens to choose from. We know every kitten by name and personality. Call us at 405-612-0071 for more information about adopting your purrfect companion.
TINY PAWS: Adopt a cat
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard Soutee, 88, died, May 4, 2021. Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Bible Baptist Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
Most Popular
Articles
- Focus Features drops official trailer for 'Stillwater' starring Matt Damon
- Payne County to improve 19th Ave for Stillwater Springs
- BREAKING: President George W. Bush to highlight closing series of first season at O'Brate Stadium
- Payne County nixes policy change for part-time employees
- Oklahoma governor signs ban on teaching critical race theory
- Man from Mannford charged with felony in Payne County
- Work resumes on Block 34
- SFD responds to house fire, gets dog to safety
- 'I am passionate about making our community safe'
- Stillwater High baseball has somber end to season against district rival Sand Springs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.