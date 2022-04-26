Renee Huddleston, Director at Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue, said they had seven pre-approved adoptions at Sunday's open house, but they still have 15 available kittens to adopt.
"I thought it was really good," she said. "It was a busy weekend."
It's peak kitten season, Huddleston said. To combat the need to rehome many kittens, she said it's important to spay and neuter cats because, in most cases, the adult cat is picked up, and the kittens are left alone.
Huddleston said she gets asked how so many litters of kittens get brought to Tiny Paws. She said the baby kittens let out a "cry" or "yell" when they're hungry, and people passing by hear them and bring them to Tiny Paws.
"We can't do this alone. We need community support," she said.
Huddleston said they always need volunteers, especially in the summer months with students leaving Stillwater. Tiny Paws is located at 901 S. Lowry. Anyone interested in adoption should contact 405-612-0071 or visit tinypawsok.org, to fill out an adoption application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.