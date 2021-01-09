Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue in Stillwater has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) as part of its national “ASPCA Relief and Recovery Initiative,” which includes providing a minimum of $2 million in critical funding for animal welfare organizations whose programs, operations, or fundraising capabilities have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The grant will helpTiny Paws fund essential lifesaving services for neonatal (bottle baby) kittens across the state which are proving to be crucial animal welfare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This grant will help us continue our mission for saving orphaned newborn kittens,” said Renee Huddleston, Director. “ASPCA funding will be applied directly to lifesaving medical care to the babies. Because of the pandemic many rescues and shelters have had to close their doors. So we have been taking in bottle-feeding kittens from a wider area across Oklahoma, and they have been arriving in more critical conditions.”
According to Shawn Furr, Tiny Paws Medical Director, “since COVID, the babies have been coming to us in worse shape that before because they are not getting timely help that before the pandemic they would have gotten from their local agencies. By the time the kittens get to Tiny Paws they need more immediate specialized veterinary care, procedures and medications. This grant will really help save lives.”
“In addition to the unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for people, it is also putting animals at risk by straining essential owner and shelter resources,” said ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker. “Considering the vital role pets play in our lives, especially in times of crisis and stress, it’s extremely important to safeguard their welfare as much as we can, and we are grateful to the animal welfare community for stepping up, thinking creatively and courageously, and forging new paths to meet this need. Through the ASPCA Relief & Recovery Initiative, we are helping animals stay healthy and safe as we weather this crisis together.”
Since 2004 Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue has saved over 6,000 orphaned newborn kittens, typically the most euthanized animal population in any shelter. This year especially, Tiny Paws kittens have been more sought after as furry home companions for loving forever homes.
“We raise our kittens essentially from birth til they are ready for adoption after spay/neuter, vaccinations and testing. We literally know each and every kitten by name, personality and what type of family would be the best match for them,” said Director Huddleston. “The volunteers like to say that we love the kittens until their forever homes do. But the truth is, we love them forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.