The old saying that it takes a village to raise a family rings true for Holly Chapples, owner and founder of Tiny Paws in Stillwater.
Chapples started Tiny Paws in 2004 in her residence. Nine years later the kittens Chapples had rescued were moved to a new building.
“So in 2013 it moved from my house into this building, it’s owned by the city and we use it for the Tiny Paws kittens,” Chapples said.
Tiny Paws isn’t like an ordinary rescue center for kittens, they only specialize in neonatal kitten rescue.
“... In other words the ones that still need to be bottle fed,” Chapples said. “So we have them from when they are very tiny sometimes first born, we raise them from that.”
At Tiny Paws the kittens that are rescued are very well taken care of. Tiny Paws takes care of vaccinations, deworming and parasite prevention. While they are residing at Tiny Paws, they are spayed and neutered as well as tested for feline leukemia and feline aids.
Tiny Paws saved around 6,000 neonatal kittens since they have been open. They have grown to be widespread across the state, other cities here in Oklahoma are bringing neonatal kittens up to Tiny Paws to receive a second chance at life, love and a forever home.
They have received kittens from Tulsa, Davis, Ponca City and Weatherford, as well as Payne County.
Neonatal kittens require care around the clock, with daily life most people do not have the resources or time to properly care for the kittens.
Chapples said multiple times that Tiny Paws wouldn’t be as successful if they didn’t have their volunteers.
“We couldn’t make it without our volunteers. There’s over 80 volunteers that come every week to support our needs,” she said. “At a neonatal kitten rescue, you have to have volunteers around the clock because the babies need to be bottle fed every 2 to 4 hours.”
Tiny Paws is still actively looking for volunteers to help out. Chapples said they were a little understaffed this month due to most of their student volunteer base being out of town for Christmas break.
Ben Self, a wildlife biology/ pre-vet major at Oklahoma State University has been volunteering his time at Tiny Paws.
“I just started here over this break. I wanted to volunteer and spend time with the kittens because I’m totally a cat person,” Self said.
He enjoys the hands-on experience he receives while volunteering at Tiny Paws.
“I like the whole hands on aspect of giving the kittens love and giving them what they need,” he said. “I handle a lot of the medications which is interesting to see a cat get better.”
Self does a lot more than just playing with the kittens.
“In the morning we start distributing medication to make sure every cat and kitten is doing well, we do bottle feedings, and then we clean every room individually, change everything and play with the kittens the whole time,” he said.
For Self, this is more than just volunteering his time, but it is helping him be prepared to be a veterinarian.
Chapples said help from the community is beneficial whether it is physical help or donations.
“We can always use not just physical help from volunteers but supplies,” she said. “We use tons and tons of paper towels, trash bags, unscented baby wipes and litter. Those are some of the things we love for people to drop off at the rescue.”
Chapples said this was an intense year for Tiny Paws with all the kittens affected by floods.
“We got a lot of flood babies from the floods this year in Stillwater, they were basically just floating down the street, in drainage pipes or found crying in shelters with no momma to be found,” she said.
Right now there are around 130 kittens at Tiny Paws. Chapples is hoping that number goes down in time for the babies born in spring.
She enjoys being able to help the neonatal orphaned babies. She loves what she does and she is proud of her staff and volunteers.
“We love what we do here,” she said. “It takes a village and our village is awesome, we are very proud of our mission.”
