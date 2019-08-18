Usher in the fall semester of classes, sports and the return of Stillwater filled up with a “Cat Tale Ale” from Iron Monk Brewing Company.
Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday will be a benefit night for Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue. A special keg of “Cat Tale Ale” is brewing for the occasion. All proceeds will be given for medical care for rescued bottle feeding kittens.
“We feel so fortunate to have Iron Monk sponsor us for that night. The brewery is a great community supporter,” said Tiny Paws director Holly Chapples.
“Of course a food truck will be there for those who want to Eat and Brew. And Morgan will make it the purrfect evening with her one-of-a-kind musical talent. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue in Stillwater has been in existence since 2004 and has saved and adopted to forever homes over 5500 orphaned bottle babies that would have died without the Rescue. Tiny Paws provides round-the-clock care for these kittens, providing for all medical needs, spay/neuter, testing and vaccinations. The Rescue is supported by donations, grants and fundraisers such as the Iron Monk evening.
Tiny Paws always brings out a fun cross section of community people. So join your classmates, greek brothers and sisters, fellow business people, significant others, and friends-yet-to-be for an evening of ale, tales, music and good fun. Iron Monk Brewery is located at the corner of 6th and Husband.
Bring your “Cat Tale Ale” coaster to Tiny Paws for a $10 discount toward your new furry friend adoption.
For more information about adopting, volunteering and donating please call Tiny Paws at 405-612-0071.
