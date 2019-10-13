“K.A.T.S.” is coming to Modella Art Gallery Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019!
That’s right: Kittens. Art. Tasting. Singing. is a fundraising event for Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue in Stillwater. All proceeds support medical care for rescued bottle feeding newborn kittens. The 5 - 8 pm event will be hosted by Modella Art Gallery at 721 S. Main in downtown Stillwater.
While you sip and dine on special selections by Free Range Kitchen Catering, you can listen to the musical entertainment of OSU “Whiska Singas” made up of OSU Opera students and faculty and bid on visual creations donated by Stillwater artists to support the kittens.
“This is something very different than we have ever done before,” aid Tiny Paws Director Holly Chapples. “K.A.T.S.” represents a community wide effort to support the kittens.
We have such talented artists in our area who have generously donated their creations. This year, OSU Opera is doing a karaoke style program that will include a variety of music. And, of course, we are looking forward to the taste sensations of Free Range Kitchen catering. We are so very fortunate to have so much community talent coming together to raise funds for the Rescue.”
Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the only facility in Oklahoma dedicated to the rescue of orphaned newborn kittens. “Stillwater is still pioneering even in its bottle baby kitten care,” says Chapples.
Tickets can be purchased at Western Veterinary Clinic, Modella Art Gallery, by email at tinypawstickets@gmail.com or call/text 703-732-5947.
