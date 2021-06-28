With recent weather conditions proving optimal for mosquitoes, the Oklahoma State Department of Health released tips for weathering the pests.
Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris says in the OSDH press release that the presence of mosquitoes could be felt earlier and more often than normal.
“As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season,” Morris said. “Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations. May is the traditional start of mosquito season, but mosquitoes can appear as early as March and may persist even after the first fall frost.”
According to the press release, mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water. With recent rainfall in Oklahoma, numerous breeding hot beds are appearing.
The OSDH recommends taking the following precautions to stay safe during mosquito season:
1) Apply mosquito repellent, specifically repellent containing DEET or another approved active ingredient. Reapply as directed and follow instructions as indicated on the label.
2) Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active – dawn and dusk. Mosquitoes emerge to feed during the crepuscular hours, so make the insects look elsewhere for a meal in the twilight hours.
3) Drain standing water. Mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water residing in containers or areas around the home and workplace. Eradicate those areas to help eliminate the insects’ presence.
4) Dress appropriately. Long sleeves and pants can provide good protection to shield skin from mosquitoes.
