To Do This Weekend: Polar Plunge

What: Entrants into the Polar Plunge take a dip in cold water in a fundraising event for Special Olympics Oklahoma
Time/Place: 10 a.m. Saturday at Eskimo Joe’s, 501 W Elm
Need to know: Registration is 10 a.m. and the plunging takes place at 11 a.m. Individual plungers have a minimum donation threshold of $75 and will need to sign a liability waiver.
What else? Many Polar Plungers arrive in costume to make the plunge an even more fun event. The statewide goal for the 2020 Annual Polar Plunge is to raise $300,000 or more for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Last year, more than $282,000 was raised. This is the largest fundraising event all year for Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.
“If you don’t get around to registering to plunge before Saturday, that’s OK, because we will sign you up on the day of the plunge,” said Jennifer Lightle, pecial Olympics Oklahoma special development director. “It’s only $75 to register and all of the money raised stays right here in Oklahoma to support programs for more than 11,600 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.”
The brave souls who are plunging created personal web pages to seek donations from friends and family. To support one of these individuals, see how the pledges are accumulating, or to become a Polar Plunger, visit www.mysook.org/PolarPlunge. Call 918-481-1234 for registration forms or to donate.
– Special Olympics Oklahoma
