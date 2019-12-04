What is it: Students throughout Stillwater schools have entered a national competition in Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Dance Choreograpy, Film and Video Production. The event will celebrate their work and announce those who have won local competitions and who qualified for the next level of the competition.
Time/Date/Place: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stillwater High School Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Special Guest: Filmmaker Damon Blalack, executive director of the Red Dirt Film Festival.
What Else?
• Artwork is on display now through Dec. 11 at the PAC.
• There is no cost for this public event, but an RSVP is suggested. Contact anusukhdial@gmail.com
Last year’s state placers:
Visual Arts – Canton Williams (first grade, Westwood Elementary), Eunice Kim (fifth grade, Sangre Ridge Elementary), Sophie Deng (seventh grade, Stillwater Middle School), Abigail Webber (ninth grade, Stillwater Junior High)
Photography – Ciana Borrone-Mauro (sixth grade, Stillwater Middle School)
Music Composition – Cassidy McCann (12th grade, Stillwater High), Ana Villasenor (12th grade, Stillwater High)
Literature – Abhimanyu Sukhdial (fifth grade, Westwood Elementary), Lenna Abouzahr (ninth grade, Stillwater Junior High), Natalya Cecil-Xavier (ninth grade, Stillwater Junior High)
Film Production – Kerrison Gray (first grade, Westwood Elementary), Abhimanyu Sukhdial (fifth grade, Westwood Elementary), Suchita Madihally (eighth grade, Stillwater Junior High)
