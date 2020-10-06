Too big for their britches: Downtown shop Everyman moving, expanding with revitalization incentive

A new retail and entertainment destination is in the works for downtown Stillwater with assistance from the tax-funded Stillwater (Re) Investment Plan.
The City Council, acting in its capacity as the Stillwater Economic Development Authority on Monday, approved an application for development assistance from J. Bryson Baker, owner of Everyman, a men’s clothing and accessories shop located in downtown since 2016 that features a coffee bar and barber shop.
Baker submitted his application requesting $350,000 through the tax increment financing district created by the City of Stillwater in 2018. His application is the first to make it to the SUA for final consideration.
City leaders have targeted an area for redevelopment and revitalization that lies south and east of Oklahoma State University’s campus, extending north along Main Street as far as Hall of Fame Avenue and south as far as 15th Avenue and covering the section of Washington Street known locally as The Strip, the Campus Corner area and downtown.
The area has been dubbed the Stillwater Downtown/Campus Link Project and assistance is available for development that meet specific requirements through the City of Stillwater’s Tax Increment Financing District No. 3.
Baker is planning to move his store to a larger space a block north to 615 S. Main St. and expand his business.
The new location, which Baker said is being rebranded as EM to be more gender-inclusive, will continue to offer a coffee bar, barber shop and clothing and accessories, including wedding and formal wear services.
The new location allows the business to expand from 3,642 square feet to 10,547 square feet and increase product lines as well as adding an entertainment space with a stage for live music, interior bar service, an open-air rooftop bar, patio and VIP area, according to the report from city staff.
Baker has requested $350,000 in assistance to be paid upfront from the TIF for his $1.65 million project.
The level of funding he’s requesting puts it in the Significant Impact Development category, which qualifies for a higher level of funding based on its cost.
Before it was approved, Baker’s application prompted a revision of TIF rules.
TIF Review Committee Chair Jeremy Bales previously explained to the City Council that the changes were not requested to accommodate this particular application but actually having an application to consider helped the committee identify issues that needed to be addressed.
Baker’s budget for the project includes hard construction costs of $1 million, $500,000 to buy the new building and $150,000 for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
In addition to TIF funding, Baker is securing $650,000 in bank financing and a $650,000 loan from the Small Business Administration for the project.
The project is expected to benefit the community by contributing to the revitalization of a landmark block in downtown, capturing dollars that would otherwise be spent for sales and services in other communities, and create a destination in the downtown district.
The market value of the building is expected to increase from an estimated $443,580 to more than $1.5 million and the number of people the business employs is expected to increase from 10 to 17.
Growth in the property tax collected on TIF-funded projects will be set aside to help finance new development and business expansion.
The City will also establish a benchmark for sales tax values, based on Everyman’s history. Sales tax receipts above that benchmark will be added to the TIF fund, city staff explained.
The TIF Review Committee that recommended Baker’s application be approved includes representatives from all the taxing entities affected by the TIF.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
