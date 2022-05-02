A neighboring trailer home was also destroyed but was unoccupied at the time.
“That’s the miracle of it, no one was injured,” Chace said.
Payne County Emergency Manager Jeff Kuhn said no injuries were reported for the tornado that hit Ripley, Cushing, and Union Road, which surprised him because he said there wasn’t “hardly any warning.”
Kuhn said Deputy Manager Troy Choplin had been on the storm in Guthrie headed into Payne County. Kuhn said he could “tell there was something there” first, and then it quickly developed into a tornado.
He said he didn’t know the exact classification of the tornado, but he’d guess it was an EF1 tornado.
Kuhn said Cushing had limited damage, mainly to the west and north of Cushing. As of 9:30 p.m., Kuhn said he and his team were headed to Union Road, where he heard structure damage occurred, but he didn’t know the extent of the damage.
Monday’s tornado followed a Friday storm that brought hail but minimal wind damage. The National Weather Service had also issued a tornado warning for Stillwater on April 23, though the News Press has not confirmed if a tornado touched down. Another round of storms is expected Wednesday.
