Update 7:44 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Payne County until 8:30 p.m.

A storm capable of producing a tornado is currently located north of Ripley, moving north and east. 

From earlier:

Sirens are sounding for a tornado warning in Stillwater.

Residents are advised to take emergency precautions. 

No reports of a tornado touching down have been made, but the weather has become more severe. Potential risks are tornado, hail, strong winds and heavy rain. Flooding could be a concern. 

