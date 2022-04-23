Update 7:44 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Payne County until 8:30 p.m.
A storm capable of producing a tornado is currently located north of Ripley, moving north and east.
From earlier:
Sirens are sounding for a tornado warning in Stillwater.
Residents are advised to take emergency precautions.
No reports of a tornado touching down have been made, but the weather has become more severe. Potential risks are tornado, hail, strong winds and heavy rain. Flooding could be a concern.
